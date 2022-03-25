Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

