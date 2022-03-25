Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.70.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
