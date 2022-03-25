Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Hold

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LICY stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

