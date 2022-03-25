StockNews.com Upgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $363.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth $5,158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

