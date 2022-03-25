Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.