Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Up 2.8%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 13,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.61% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

