JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. JOE has a total market cap of $193.59 million and $12.58 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.06 or 0.07115223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.96 or 0.99890549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044498 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 193,552,496 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

