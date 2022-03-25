Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading Down 0.5%

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

