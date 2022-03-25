Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $7.85. Cyren shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1,169,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cyren alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $79,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.