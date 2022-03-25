Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $7.85. Cyren shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1,169,613 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
