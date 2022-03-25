Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.98. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,618 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Summit State Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

