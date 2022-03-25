Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 369,071 shares changing hands.

BW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 307,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

