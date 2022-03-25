$45.77 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $56.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $191.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $192.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.85 million, with estimates ranging from $193.06 million to $204.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

