Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $560,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delcath Systems.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 9,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

