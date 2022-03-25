Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to report $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.84 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year sales of $21.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $27.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.96 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $28.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celularity.

CELU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter worth about $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $361,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 213,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,101. Celularity has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

