Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 453 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,954. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

