Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

AAOI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 178,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,388. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

