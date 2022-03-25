Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 130 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

Adobe stock traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.96 and a 200-day moving average of $566.96. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

