Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 87,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,254. The stock has a market cap of $883.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

