American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $98.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

