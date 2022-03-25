Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 1,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 285,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 979,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,525,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

