FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Up 9.2%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.83. 273,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 297,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 68.64 and a quick ratio of 65.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$177.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.