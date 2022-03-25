Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 3.5%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 1,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.