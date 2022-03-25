China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. It offers products under the direct and agency networks. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

