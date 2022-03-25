Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 3,591 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $71.04.

