CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. 796,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,962 shares of company stock worth $1,514,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 267,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

