Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $236.87. 504,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

