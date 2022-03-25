Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 2,907,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

