Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $21.83

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 106,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FibroGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

