PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $75.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00098921 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

