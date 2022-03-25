Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Reaches $80.19 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $80.19 million and $3.81 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00296186 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00713546 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOSONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.