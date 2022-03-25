Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

CMF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.40. 259,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,310. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

