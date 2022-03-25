Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.