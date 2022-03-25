LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 2.3%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 188,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 57,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$28.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

