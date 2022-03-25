Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Up 0.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.91. Approximately 352,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 92,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 17.80 and a quick ratio of 17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.22.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0099444 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rupert Resources news, Director Susan Milton sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,148,961.60. Also, Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$97,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,361,329.87.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

