iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 36,136,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 107.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

