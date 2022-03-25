K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Up 21.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)
