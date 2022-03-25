WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,862. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $74,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after buying an additional 1,342,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

