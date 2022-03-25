Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.