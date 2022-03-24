Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 6.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 143,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 17,516,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

