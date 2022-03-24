Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

