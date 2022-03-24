DAOstack Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $119,099.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,955.18 or 1.00050521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00066849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014256 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

