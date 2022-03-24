West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $132.08. 5,796,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,974. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

