FirmaChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.18 Million (FCT,FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.51 or 0.07071025 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.01 or 1.00136627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044649 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.