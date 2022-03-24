Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. STAAR Surgical reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 321,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

