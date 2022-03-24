-$0.30 EPS Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,652,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,868. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

