Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). Asana posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Asana stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,787. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares valued at $4,433,558. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.