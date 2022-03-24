Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $205.60

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

BCS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 3,419,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,654. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Barclays by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

