West Branch Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 3,603,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.