West Branch Capital LLC Sells 447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,497,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

