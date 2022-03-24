Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 333,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,884. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $792.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

