West Branch Capital LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16,546.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after buying an additional 350,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,826. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

